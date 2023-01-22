The Dallas Cowboys are heading west to play the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game. The Cowboys enter the game as 4-point underdogs (DraftKings Sportsbook) for multiple reasons. They are on the road. The 49ers are the #2 seed with one more win on the season than the Cowboys. And San Fran is on an 11-game win streak while the Cowboys have had an uneven past month or so.

So the first thing we wanted to know in our survey this week was just how confident you are in the Cowboys winning this game. Given everything that has gone on recently, are you still on board for a win?

The answer is mostly yes. 64% of Cowboys fans think that Dallas will win and advance on Sunday.

For them to do that, they need to be hitting on all cylinders. That includes the kicking game. So we wanted to know if Cowboys fans think the team should still trust kicker Brett Maher after last week’s debacle.

77% of you said the team should trust Maher.

The Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad this week, but Maher will be the kicker. We’ll see how much Mike McCarthy trusts Maher on field goals and extra points if he misses at any point.