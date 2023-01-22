The Cowboys are just over an hour away from kicking off against the 49ers, with an opportunity to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in nearly three decades, as well as getting revenge over the team who eliminated them from the playoffs a year ago. Now, we know who won’t be suiting up today with the inactives list:

For the Cowboys, the biggest news is that safety Jayron Kearse is good to go. He had been limited in practice all week with a knee injury he suffered in the game against the Buccaneers game, and was listed as questionable. Having him available is huge, as Dallas will need all hands on deck against the 49ers’ deep toolbox of offensive weapons.

Cowboys players inactive today vs. 49ers: TE Peyton Hendershot (hamstring), LT Jason Peters (hip), WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Jabril Cox, CB Nahshon Wright, NT Quinton Bohanna and QB Will Grier.



Kickoff time is 3:40 p.m. PT, not 3:30 as originally scheduled. pic.twitter.com/5H8XnPQz3e — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

As for the Cowboys that won’t be suiting up today, Jason Peters is one of them. That was to be expected, as he was ruled out earlier in the week, but Peyton Hendershot is joining him. Hendershot suffered a hamstring issue during Saturday’s practice, and it appears to be bad enough to keep him out for the game.

Among the healthy scratches, both Nahshon Wright and Quinton Bohanna are somewhat surprising. Wright was a starter just a few weeks ago, but it appears Dallas will continue to roll with a combination of Israel Mukuamu and Xavier Rhodes. Bohanna was a healthy scratch last week as well, but some expected him to play this week against the run-heavy 49ers.

#49ers inactives

* QB Jimmy Garoppolo

* CB Ambry Thomas

* DE Drake Jackson

* RB Ty Davis-Price

* TE Tyler Kroft

* OL Nick Zakelj

* DL Alex Barrett — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 22, 2023

For the 49ers, they’ll be without cornerback Ambry Thomas, who missed practice this week with an ankle injury. They’ll also be without rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson, who is a healthy scratch. Jackson tallied three sacks in the regular season, and also led all 49ers defensive linemen in passes defensed with eight.