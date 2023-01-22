The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end on Sunday night. Our job suddenly shifts to focusing on the offseason, and one of the more important tasks will be figuring out how the Cowboys are going to handle free agency, both with players they want to bring in and players who are on expiring deals. One of the latter is running back Tony Pollard who put together an impressive season for Dallas in 2022 although it came to a devastating end when he was injured in the first half of Sunday’s loss.

Jerry Jones spoke after the game and said the injury was significant and soon enough it was reported to be a fractured left fibula. That is just awful for Pollard.

Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, according to multiple sources. Normally those require a three-month recovery. Bad — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 23, 2023

Given the three-month timeframe associated with recovery it stands to reason that Pollard’s injury will impact his earning ability on the open market. For what it’s worth, it was reported earlier on Sunday that the team was open to placing the franchise tag on him this offseason and it may well come to that, but obviously the calculus involved is a bit different.

Time will tell what the Cowboys ultimately do with their overall running back situation, but we now know it will at least involve some sort of recovery for Pollard.