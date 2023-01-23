The Dallas Cowboys are in full on offseason mode which is something that is going to take time to get used to. Many things about the team and roster will change over the next few months and a big part of that process is free agency.

Obviously we are all hopeful that the Cowboys will bring in new players that can take the team to the next level (spare me the jokes) by way of free agency, even if that is something that they don’t often do. While Dallas isn’t exactly known for spending big on the open market, they are not a team that generally loses players who they want to keep and there are likely a few of them that are on expiring contracts.

Here is a list of every player on the Dallas Cowboys set to hit free agency.

The big names here are Tony Pollard (who reportedly has a fractured left fibula), Dalton Schultz, Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Brown, Johnathan Hankins, Donovan Wilson, and to a different extent Brett Maher. Terence Steele is important but as a restricted free agent things are very different.

Vander Esch and Schultz played the season on one-year deals although very different kinds given the latter was on the franchise tag. The team is going to say that they want to keep everyone but obviously some difficult decisions will have to be made.

Who do you think should be the priority to retain?