There are no more games for the Dallas Cowboys to play this season as they were bounced by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. All there is left to do is figure out how to be playing beyond this point next year. It is the puzzle that this franchise simply cannot seem to solve.

As the offseason is now fully operational, the Cowboys are falling in line with the proper sequence. On Monday afternoon the team announced five players who they signed to Reserve/Futures contracts. None are particularly surprising.

WR Dontario Drummond

C Brock Hoffman

C Alec Lindstrom

DB Sheldrick Redwine

The Cowboys will seemingly have some opportunities at the wide receiver position in 2023 so perhaps Dontario Drummond can compete throughout training camp. That is, of course, a long ways away and the team will re-tool itself plenty before then by way of free agency and the NFL Draft.

