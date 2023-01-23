 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys roster news: Team announces 5 players signed to Reserve/Futures contracts

The Cowboys offseason has begun with some team signings.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Seahawks at Cowboys Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are no more games for the Dallas Cowboys to play this season as they were bounced by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. All there is left to do is figure out how to be playing beyond this point next year. It is the puzzle that this franchise simply cannot seem to solve.

As the offseason is now fully operational, the Cowboys are falling in line with the proper sequence. On Monday afternoon the team announced five players who they signed to Reserve/Futures contracts. None are particularly surprising.

The Cowboys will seemingly have some opportunities at the wide receiver position in 2023 so perhaps Dontario Drummond can compete throughout training camp. That is, of course, a long ways away and the team will re-tool itself plenty before then by way of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Here is a list of all of the Dallas Cowboys players set to hit free agency, in case you were curious.

