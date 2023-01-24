The Dallas Cowboys are done playing football this season and therefore only have free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft to look forward to as far as sizable things are concerned.

The Cowboys are not exactly known for being incredibly active on the open market for other team’s free agents. They do make plenty of effort to re-sign their own free agents that they want to keep. For many teams, though, the the NFL Draft is the major event of the offseason, and the Cowboys are first scheduled to come on the clock this year at pick number 26.

We all know that the Cowboys are very good as far as first-round picks are concerned but rosters survive off of Day 3 selections and we need to see the team cash in on those consistently. Thankfully it appears that the team is going to have a few more opportunities to do so than initially advertised as they are projected to have three compensatory picks, according to Nick Korte.

Here's my final projection for the 2023 compensatory picks.https://t.co/3o6FgV7Qhv pic.twitter.com/OPkEkxKPYI — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 24, 2023

Dallas is slated to potentially earn comp picks for the departures of Randy Gregory, Connor Williams, and Cedrick Wilson in last year’s free agency. None of them are yielding (in this projection) the coveted third-round pick, but it is hard to not be excited about the idea of two fifths and a sixth.

Remember that the Cowboys traded away their own sixth-round pick when they acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins a week before the deadline this past season (Dallas also picked up a 2024 seventh-round pick as a part of the trade just for future notes). Getting that back along with two more picks in the round before sure would be nice.