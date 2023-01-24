Last year, there was a feeling around the Dallas Cowboys that Dan Quin would leave in the offseason for a head coaching gig somewhere else in the NFL. Somehow, the franchise was fortunate that didn’t happen as Jerry Jones managed to pull some magic out of a hat and get Quinn to stay. Or maybe it was just Quinn not liking what he was seeing out there.

This offseason, it feels inevitable that Dan Quinn will leave the Cowboys and take a head coaching job elsewhere. And one of the places he might land could be out in the desert. The Arizona Cardinals seem to have real interest in Quinn as they are bringing him in for second interview.

The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources.



Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon? pic.twitter.com/93e8Xnrj16 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

The Broncos have yet to set up a second interview with Quinn after meeting with him once, but we know they are trying to get Sean Payton in for a second interview. The Colts have interviewed a very long list of candidates, including Quinn, but no word yet of a second interview there.

Buckle up, it could get bumpy as the Cowboys may be searching for a new defensive coordinator soon.