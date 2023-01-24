 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dan Quinn going for a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals

It feels inevitable that Dan Quinn will be a head coach in the NFL in 2023.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Last year, there was a feeling around the Dallas Cowboys that Dan Quin would leave in the offseason for a head coaching gig somewhere else in the NFL. Somehow, the franchise was fortunate that didn’t happen as Jerry Jones managed to pull some magic out of a hat and get Quinn to stay. Or maybe it was just Quinn not liking what he was seeing out there.

This offseason, it feels inevitable that Dan Quinn will leave the Cowboys and take a head coaching job elsewhere. And one of the places he might land could be out in the desert. The Arizona Cardinals seem to have real interest in Quinn as they are bringing him in for second interview.

The Broncos have yet to set up a second interview with Quinn after meeting with him once, but we know they are trying to get Sean Payton in for a second interview. The Colts have interviewed a very long list of candidates, including Quinn, but no word yet of a second interview there.

Buckle up, it could get bumpy as the Cowboys may be searching for a new defensive coordinator soon.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys