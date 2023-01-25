Following the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there were strong social media reactions from fans watching the game. Specifically, a lot of negative attention was directed at QB Dak Prescott. One could argue that not only did Prescott not help the Cowboys enough, he actually is the main reason the team lost the game. If someone had said the Cowboys would hold 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Deebo Samuel to just 46 yards rushing, it would be expected that Dallas would win the game.

Prescott threw just one touchdown and two interceptions, those interceptions directly leading to six points for the 49ers, and taking away potential points for the Cowboys. Prescott did not need to have a 300+ yard passing and five total touchdown performance like he did against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week before, he just needed to not hurt the Cowboys.

There is a sentiment among some that the team needs to move on from Prescott and either trade for, or draft a QB, this upcoming offseason. However, it is nearly impossible financially for the team to move on from Prescott. His contract was actually designed in a way that the front office could choose to extend Prescott to earn some cap relief the upcoming season.

Regarding questions on Dak Prescott's contract: It is not really a moveable contract. The contract was more or less crafted such that he will be extended in 2024 or 2025 simply due to the salary cap pressures that would come from any other decision #Cowboys — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 24, 2023

With it being illogical to move on from Prescott this offseason, the next step for the front office is to decide how they can get better and avoid losing in the divisional round of the playoffs next season. The Dallas Cowboys have so much talent on the defensive side of the ball, that they have to make it a priority to match that talent on the offensive side of the ball as well.

What they can do to maximize the success of the offense heading forward:

Move on from OC Kellen Moore

The best thing the Cowboys front office can do this offseason to reach the offense’s full potential is letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Sure, Moore has been responsible for some great statistical seasons on the offensive side of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys. With that being said, he is inconsistent when it comes to his play-calling and has been a large reason for their lack of success in the playoffs. The offense will have an explosive 30-point game one week, and follow it up with a 12-point game the next. This inconsistency is a recipe for failure in the playoffs, where it is required to win either three or four straight games in order to win the Super Bowl.

Bringing back key offensive weapons

The Cowboys front office has to make it a priority to bring back RB Tony Pollard. Yes, Pollard sustained a fractured fibula in the loss to the 49ers, but he was the best offensive weapon for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the regular season. Whether it is a franchise tag, or signing him long-term, it is imperative that Pollard is on the Cowboys roster week one of the 2023 NFL season. QB Cooper Rush, TE Dalton Schultz, and RT Terence Steele are also upcoming free agents for the Cowboys that the team should re-sign.

Emphasizing bringing in talent in the draft and free agency

Lastly, the Cowboys have to bring in some talent from outside of the organization this offseason. WR Michael Gallup failed to put up more than 65 receiving yards in a game this season. It remains to be seen if that is because he was still fully recovering from injury, or if he fell off after receiving a contract extension. WR CeeDee Lamb had an elite season for the Cowboys this year. He had a career high 107 receptions, 1,359 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. Now it is time to surround him with an elite threat opposite of him. WR DeAndre Hopkins is someone the Cowboys front office should inquire about, as the Arizona Cardinals are looking to move him.

Whether fans believe that Prescott is the problem or not in Dallas, fans need to be realistic and understand that it is extremely unlikely that the Cowboys move on from him this offseason. What the Cowboys front office can do however, is surround him with the most talent they can and hope that it is enough to take Prescott and the team to the next level.