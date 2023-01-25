Dan Quinn’s name is one of the most popular when assessing 2023 head coaching vacancies.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is flying into Arizona today to have a second interview with the Cardinals. The Cardinals will be the first team to have a second interview with Quinn and may not be the last if they let him leave the building without a contract. As we know, Quinn has been a top candidate for the Broncos’ head coaching job from the start. Vegas had him as the odds-on favorite for the job up until recently (Sean Payton is currently the strong favorite for the job) and he was a finalist for the Broncos job last year as well. However, Arizona, not Denver is the first team he is meeting with for a second time, so that is something to watch. Quinn is currently the mastermind behind the Dallas Cowboys defense which is among the best units in the league. While he is a strong defensive coordinator, Quinn is known for his leadership skills and the relationships he builds with his players. He previously was a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons and during his time with them, he helped lead that team to a Super Bowl appearance. Ultimately, that ended up being an infamous appearance for Quinn, but he proved he can lead a team to the Super Bowl. He has also proven to be a strong staff builder. He had Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur as his quarterback’s coach, and Mike McDaniel as an offensive assistant during the season they made it to the Super Bowl. That is three very successful head coaches on his offensive staff.

Kellen Moore is another name that will be on the list for teams looking for a new head coach, even after a 12-point playoff blunder.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the latest assistant coach to land an interview for the Panthers coaching job, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The interview is scheduled for Tuesday. Moore is the ninth coach to be interviewed for the position, according to Panthers.com. Dallas led the NFL in scoring and total yards in 2021 and this past season they were ranked third in the league in total touchdowns at 55 scored. Moore, 34, was an NFL quarterback from 2012 to ’17 and played for both the Lions and Cowboys—the team he last played for before retiring in 2018. He transitioned to coaching and his first stop was as the quarterbacks coach for Dallas in 2018 and he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Soon-to-be free agent Tony Pollard looks like he will be getting surgery in hopes to return fully healed for camp next season.

Running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery Tuesday to repair ligaments from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the Dallas Cowboys’ divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a source. Pollard suffered the injury with 1:24 left in the first half when 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward landed on his ankle while making the tackle. Pollard was carted to the X-ray room with an air cast on his leg. The Cowboys had only 21 yards rushing in the second half without Pollard. Pollard underwent a “tightrope” procedure instead of a surgery that required screws into the tibia and fibula for a repair. In this procedure, a braided polyethylene cord, rather than a rigid surgical screw, is applied to restore the original position of the bones and to allow for proper healing. Pollard should be at full strength well before training camp. Tua Tagovailoa underwent a similar surgery while at Alabama, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also had the procedure recently. Pollard also suffered a fractured fibula but that will heal with time.

Win or lose, the Dallas Cowboys remain the NFL’s biggest draw.

Elliott’s future with the Cowboys remains in question, even after he openly admits being willing to suffer a pay cut.

Zeke authored the worst season of his seven-year career in 2022. In 15 games, he generated 231 attempts for 876 yards with 3.8 yards per carry, all career-lows. He also had a career-worst 17 catches for 92 yards. The only thing Elliott proved decent at this season was scoring short-yardage touchdowns, netting 12 scores. That production isn’t worth the $10.9 million base salary he’s due in 2023, which comes with a $16.72 million cap hit. Elliott’s six-year, $90 million extension signed in 2019 has hamstrung the Cowboys since the pen was put to paper. It’s one reason Amari Cooper was traded, and Dallas was forced to be frugal adding weapons. This offseason marks the first time the Cowboys could realistically get out of Elliott’s contract without a cratering hole. Cutting the RB before June 1 would come with an $11.86 million dead-money hit while saving $4.86 million. A post-June 1 designation — which seems more likely — would leave $5.82 million on the 2023 salary cap with $10.9 million in short-term savings.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also several days throughout the week feature roundup episodes similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez as the week moves along.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.