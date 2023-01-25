There are only three games left in the NFL season, the two conference championship games and the Super Bowl. That the Dallas Cowboys are not going to be playing in them is a reality that many of us are still trying to process.

For fans of teams currently still not playing, other things start to occupy the mind. Soon enough we will find out who will be a member of this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Class (rooting for DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson as well as Chuck Howley) and we will finally know who won all of this season’s awards across the league.

When it comes to things like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc., the Cowboys have not really had a name in the mix for most of the season. There is an argument to be made for Tyler Smith at Offensive Rookie of the Year, but if Zack Martin didn’t win it in 2014 then no offensive lineman is ever going to.

There is one award though that has had a Cowboys player connected to it and it is Defensive Player of the Year. We all know who we are talking about.

Micah Parsons has been named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

On Wednesday morning, finalists for all of the major awards were established. The NFL is great at finding new ways to milk all of their content into new things that are really just more of the same. It should come as no surprise to learn that Micah Parsons is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons is one of three finalists.

While Nick Bosa did not have his best individual game against the Cowboys this past Sunday, the case can be made that he has been the best defensive player in the NFL for this season. This award felt like it belonged to Parsons, and Parsons alone, up until about the December game against the Indianapolis Colts, but his quiet final month to the season (quiet from a statistical standpoint) is what allowed Bosa to pass him by.

Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year last year and cannot win that again. He is arguably the best defender in the league, he just didn’t have the success at the times that Bosa did, which is why we are where we are.