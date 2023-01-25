 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys roster news: Team now has 9 players signed to futures contracts

The Cowboys are always churning the roster, adding 9 players to the offseason roster.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One way you know your team is in offseason mode is when they are singing players to futures contracts. You can find a detailed explanation of these contracts here. The basics are that the player is signed to a team, but the actual contract doesn’t being until the next league year begins, so they don’t hit the salary cap or roster limit just yet.

The other day we noted that the Cowboys had signed five players to futures contracts. Those were WR Dontario Drummond, C Brock Hoffman, C Alec Lindstrom, DB Sheldrick Redwine, and S Juanyeh Thomas. Now the Cowboys have added four more players to that for a total of nine.

The new ones are WR Antonio Callaway, WR Dennis Houston, OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle.

Tyler Coyle actually saw some playing time this year as did Dennis Houston. In fact, Houston was a darling of training camp and the preseason who played in the first two games of the 2022 season. Coyle saw time in the last week of the regular season.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys