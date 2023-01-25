One way you know your team is in offseason mode is when they are singing players to futures contracts. You can find a detailed explanation of these contracts here. The basics are that the player is signed to a team, but the actual contract doesn’t being until the next league year begins, so they don’t hit the salary cap or roster limit just yet.

The other day we noted that the Cowboys had signed five players to futures contracts. Those were WR Dontario Drummond, C Brock Hoffman, C Alec Lindstrom, DB Sheldrick Redwine, and S Juanyeh Thomas. Now the Cowboys have added four more players to that for a total of nine.

The new ones are WR Antonio Callaway, WR Dennis Houston, OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle.

Tyler Coyle actually saw some playing time this year as did Dennis Houston. In fact, Houston was a darling of training camp and the preseason who played in the first two games of the 2022 season. Coyle saw time in the last week of the regular season.