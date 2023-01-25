It has not even been a full week since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys but we are already seeing changes. While many thought before the season began that Mike McCarthy needed to advance past the Divisional Round to return, his position seems safe. The fates of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore remain to be seen given that they have both had interviews to be head coaches this cycle.

If and when one, or both, of Quinn and Moore leave the Cowboys, it is possible that they take some current staffers with them. The Cowboys have already begun to make changes to Mike McCarthy’s staff with one change on each side of the ball being reported on Wednesday evening. Linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete will not be back, according to NFL Network.

The #Cowboys have begun making changes to their coaching staff. LBs coach George Edwards and RBs coach Skip Peete, who were both on expiring contracts, will not return next season, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2023

As noted by Mike Garafolo, both Edwards and Peete were on expiring contracts with the Cowboys. The team has nine coaches besides McCarthy, Quinn, and Moore locked under contract for next season. You can see the list of coaches here.

Time will tell whether or not the Cowboys have to fill a void left by Quinn and/or Moore, plus whatever assistants they may hypothetically take with them. For now we know of at least two positions that Mike McCarthy will need to fill for 2023.