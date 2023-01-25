 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Cowboys linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete not returning

The Cowboys are making some changes to Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It has not even been a full week since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys but we are already seeing changes. While many thought before the season began that Mike McCarthy needed to advance past the Divisional Round to return, his position seems safe. The fates of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore remain to be seen given that they have both had interviews to be head coaches this cycle.

If and when one, or both, of Quinn and Moore leave the Cowboys, it is possible that they take some current staffers with them. The Cowboys have already begun to make changes to Mike McCarthy’s staff with one change on each side of the ball being reported on Wednesday evening. Linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete will not be back, according to NFL Network.

As noted by Mike Garafolo, both Edwards and Peete were on expiring contracts with the Cowboys. The team has nine coaches besides McCarthy, Quinn, and Moore locked under contract for next season. You can see the list of coaches here.

Time will tell whether or not the Cowboys have to fill a void left by Quinn and/or Moore, plus whatever assistants they may hypothetically take with them. For now we know of at least two positions that Mike McCarthy will need to fill for 2023.

