It looks like the Cowboys will not be running it back with much of the coaching staff. Mike McCarthy and the front office are reportedly making changes after the Cowboys came up short again.

Multiple sources say the Cowboys will not bring back senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant DL coach Leon Lett, RBs coach Skip Peete and OL coach Joe Philbin to the 2023 coaching staff. They were among the number of coaches with expiring contracts. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 26, 2023

The Cowboys got McCarthy's right hand man too. Rob Davis. Assistant head coach. Damn https://t.co/RpLrUvuKVD — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 26, 2023

Dan Quin getting a second look from the Colts.

The Colts have scheduled a second interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for Saturday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. Quinn had a second interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday and has drawn interest from the Broncos. The Colts had an initial list of at least 14 candidates. They have sought second interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

And there is talk that Kellen Moore is still in contention for the Panthers job.

The Panthers' second interview with their interim coach, Steve Wilks, took place last night, I'm told. Also, I wouldn't discount Cowboys OC Kellen Moore here—he's not out of the race as Carolina comes down the home stretch. https://t.co/lPgFlFlFjT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 26, 2023

The Cowboys have decisions to make on free agents.

We have to be realistic when evaluating who the Cowboys can keep, but for argument’s sake, let’s limit it to five players. Those five could be linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, and offensive linemen Terence Steele and Connor McGovern. All proved to be worthy players for coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. We saw what the run game looked like once Steele became injured. In his absence, the running game went downhill, only surpassing 150 rushing yards once in the remaining six games. With Steele in the lineup, Dallas surpassed that mark seven times, including five consecutive games. Coincidence?

Candidates for Kellen Moore’s position if he leaves.

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys had plenty of offensive success during the regular season which means Kellen Moore’s name is being floated as a potential head coaching candidate. In fact, the Carolina Panthers have already requested permission to meet with the fourth-year offensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy. Moore will interview with the Panthers on Tuesday, per reports. Who knows? If Moore fails to land a head coaching gig, perhaps Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys decide to move on from the offensive coordinator. Dak Prescott took a big step backwards in 2022, and Moore could be scapegoated as a means to get a new face in the building in hopes of fixing the franchise QB. Moore met with teams last year as well — as did defensive coordinator Dan Quinn — but wound up staying in Dallas. That might not be the case this season but if they do lose Moore, here are four outside candidates they should have on speed dial. 4. Mike LaFleur Matt LaFleur has had a lot of success as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers but his younger brother could be the next rising star in the family. Mike LaFleur has spent several years as an assistant coach and was with the San Francisco 49ers as the passing game coordinator from 2017 through 2020 and had a lot of success despite injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo continually causing them to switch things up.

Tony Pollard is going to be swamped with potential offers, and it quite possible his time in Dallas is coming to end.

This will be a busy offseason for Tony Pollard, even if he’ll be off his feet for the first part of it. Pollard is coming off surgery this week on his high-ankle sprain injury that he sustained in the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran running back also had a broken fibula that will likely heal over the next 2-3 months. As far as next season goes, Pollard should be ready by the start of training camp without any issues. But the real question is, for what team? Pollard will be an unrestricted free agent after completing his four-year contract. Heavy speculation for the last few months centers on the Cowboys giving Pollard the franchise tag, which would be a one-year guaranteed deal of about $10.1 million – the projected 2023 price for running backs.

Soon enough it will be compensatory draft pick season for America’s Team.

The offseason has now begun for the Dallas Cowboys after falling again in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the 49ers 19-12 last week. As the Cowboys transition, they have several decisions to make, not only with players currently on the team but also with the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of where they finished the season, Dallas owns the No. 26 pick, but they will also add three compensatory picks due to moves made last offseason. Compensatory picks are awarded for teams’ net losses in free agent comings and goings from the prior season. As we see it today, the Cowboys will potentially earn those comp picks for the departures of Randy Gregory, Connor Williams, and Cedrick Wilson in last year’s free agency. The list won’t be official until the beginning of the new league year, which happens on March 15, 2023.

