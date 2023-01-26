 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Dallas Cowboys coaching tracker: Updates, rumors, and news about Mike McCarthy’s staff

Everything you need to know about the changes happening to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning yet another offseason without a Super Bowl parade and the goal is obviously to rectify that wrong.

Last season was successful for the Cowboys in a number of ways, but as noted there is a loftier goal that everybody wants to see the franchise achieve. Obviously the organization itself wants to see that as well and they are making some changes that they believe will narrow the gap.

Following the playoff loss in the Divisional Round, a number of coaching changes about Mike McCarthy’s staff began to be reported. It appears that Mike McCarthy himself is safe, but in addition to several of his staffers not returning, his offensive and defensive coordinators are both a part of this year’s head coaching interview cycle.

In an effort to stay organized we have put together a tracker to keep you updated on everything you need to know about the staff.

Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Coaches not returning to the Dallas Cowboys

  • Linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete were reported as staffers that would not return.
  • It was reported by ESPN that defensive line coach Leon Lett and offensive line coach Joe Philbin would also not be back.
  • Neither assistant head coach Rob Davis nor offensive assistant Kyle Valero will be back according to ESPN.
  • Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys released a statement about the departure of these six staffers.

Confirmation on coaches who are returning to the Dallas Cowboys

Potential replacements for the Cowboys coaching staff

  • James Campen was named by ESPN as a name to watch along the offensive line. He has a history with Mike McCarthy dating back to Green Bay.
Tracker Last Updated on Thursday, January 26th at 11:20am ET.

