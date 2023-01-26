At long last the first head coaching domino has fallen across the National Football League. The Carolina Panthers are the first team on the board and will be hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to be their new main man.

There are still four openings across the NFL (Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans) but this one has a level of significance for the Dallas Cowboys. Current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewed with the Panthers for the head coaching position, and obviously with the job going to Frank Reich, it is not going to him.

Steve Wilks got a second interview and did a very nice job on the field and in his interviews. Interestingly, Kellen Moore really, really stood out in this process. The #Cowboys OC made this a very tough decision. https://t.co/aukbaqv5vh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2023

Moore is no stranger to the interviewing process for head coaching positions as this has become sort of an annual tradition for him. While Moore is still not a head coach in the league, he is still young and has overseen an offense that has been incredibly productive when its franchise quarterback was under center. His future is certainly bright.

Just because Moore did not get the Panthers job does not mean he is 100% returning the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy’s staff will have at least six new faces on it after all of the moves they have made (which we are tracking right here), and they could always choose to move on from Moore themselves, but as of now there is no indication that he won’t be returning.