The Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday, but they definitely won on Thursday.

While the season is over and there are a lot of things to tend to in the aftermath, one of them was the fate of certain members of the Cowboys staff. Dallas moved on from six staffers this week, but it felt possible that at least one staffer would move on from them.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewed for the Carolina Panthers job and on Thursday; we found out that Frank Reich got it which means that Moore may wind up staying.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts and it felt like there was no way that he would go a second straight year without getting a second chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

Never say never.

Dan Quinn is staying with the Dallas Cowboys!

Cowboys fans have been needing some sort of thing to feel positive about ever since Sunday night and that came on Thursday afternoon when it was reported that Dan Quinn will be staying on Mike McCarthy’s staff. Let the party begin.

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources.



Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

It is truly incredible that Quinn went a second straight season without getting poached by somebody else as he was a top target during this particular cycle, and that this cycle specifically included the Denver Broncos who he was connected to a lot a year ago.

This is huge for a Cowboys team that will want to build off of what they have already established in the third year of what will now be the Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn era.

Get excited. This feels good.

Update: 5:13pm ET

Mike McCarthy released a statement about Dan Quinn’s return.

Mike McCarthy on Dan Quinn’s decision to stay with the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/SUp2ZOAeBs — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 26, 2023

A very awesome day.