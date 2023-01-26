 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Dan Quinn to stay with Dallas Cowboys for third season as defensive coordinator

Huge news for the Dallas Cowboys.

By RJ Ochoa
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday, but they definitely won on Thursday.

While the season is over and there are a lot of things to tend to in the aftermath, one of them was the fate of certain members of the Cowboys staff. Dallas moved on from six staffers this week, but it felt possible that at least one staffer would move on from them.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewed for the Carolina Panthers job and on Thursday; we found out that Frank Reich got it which means that Moore may wind up staying.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts and it felt like there was no way that he would go a second straight year without getting a second chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

Never say never.

Dan Quinn is staying with the Dallas Cowboys!

Cowboys fans have been needing some sort of thing to feel positive about ever since Sunday night and that came on Thursday afternoon when it was reported that Dan Quinn will be staying on Mike McCarthy’s staff. Let the party begin.

It is truly incredible that Quinn went a second straight season without getting poached by somebody else as he was a top target during this particular cycle, and that this cycle specifically included the Denver Broncos who he was connected to a lot a year ago.

This is huge for a Cowboys team that will want to build off of what they have already established in the third year of what will now be the Micah Parsons and Dan Quinn era.

Get excited. This feels good.

Update: 5:13pm ET

Mike McCarthy released a statement about Dan Quinn’s return.

A very awesome day.

