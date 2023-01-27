Staying home.

Dan Quinn’s second season in Dallas produced another effective defense. Much to the delight of Cowboys fans, he isn’t leaving in 2023. Quinn has informed interested teams he will be staying in Dallas next season after interviewing for head-coaching openings in Arizona, Denver and Indianapolis in recent weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. “We’re all extremely excited to have Dan back,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, per The Athletic. “This is big for us. It gives us continuity. Frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am.”

A fourth season under the McCarthy regime is likely on the way.

Despite being “sickened” by his team’s recent playoff exit, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not making a change when it comes to head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, who gave his season-ending press conference on Thursday, said that he recently received a voice of confidence from Jones, who has fired a host of coaches during his near 34-year run as Cowboys owner. “As far as my relationship with Jerry, just using his words, we’re in an excellent spot,” McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “The partnership that we have, he’s excited about. He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as Coach Landry did. And I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’ I feel really good about our relationship. I think our ability to discuss and disagree, we do a good job of that, and I think that’s important.”

One part of the game that can’t be avoided.

Changes among the staff were inevitable this offseason, especially with so many expiring contracts among the assistant coaches. While there likely will be more changes coming - perhaps to two of the coordinators that are interviewing around the league for head coaching jobs - there were also some noticeable names that will not be coming back on the staff in 2023. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete and senior defensive assistant George Edwards did not get their contracts renewed. Also, assistant head coach Rob Davis, quality control/analytics coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett are not coming back on the staff. “We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better,” said head coach Mike McCarthy. ”These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we’ve all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best.”

A question looming in the air.

Ezekiel Elliott’s best days appear to be behind him. Since signing that mammoth six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, Elliott has struggled to live up to expectations. His yards per carry plummeted from 4.7 in 2019 to a career worst 3.8 in 2022, bringing his volume and efficiency stats along for the ride. Recognizing he’s no longer the focal point of the offense he once was, it’s been reported Elliott is open to idea of playing at a reduced salary. On the books for $16,720,000 against the salary cap, it’s probably going to take more than just “less.” Skip Peete, Elliott’s long-time running back coach, will not be brought back by the team and that could indicate something about how the organization will approach the position in the offseason. While an outright release would cost the Cowboys $11,860,000 in dead money, a cut designated as post-June-1 would result in $5,820,000 in dead money. That opens up the possibility for compromise as a solution.

The official Cowboys website posting it is like writing on the wall in thick Sharpie.