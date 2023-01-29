From the moment that the Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs we knew that it would be bad. The only thing that Dallas was awarded last week was a seat on the couch to watch the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Given who these two teams are, Cowboys fans have been locked in “anybody from the AFC” mode for a week and with the NFC Championship Game now officially over, we know which of the two we will be rooting against.

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the NFC and will play in Super Bowl LVII. Sigh.

If we are being honest, the Eagles have been the best team in the conference all season and are deserving of playing for a world championship. That is the objective truth.

While we are being truthful, the Eagles have become the class of the division over the course of the 21st century. Since Dallas last even appeared in a title game (1995 as we all know), the Eagles have been to seven conference championships themselves, won three of them, and will now battle it out for their second world championship since 2017.

The Cowboys spent most of this past season chasing the Eagles within the division. Things got a little spicy near the end of the regular season when it looked like a rubber match would ultimately be what decided it. Unfortunately, the Cowboys were not able to hold up their end of the bargain last week in getting to a title game against their bitter rivals.

There will be many who look at the Eagles’ run throughout the playoffs and point out how they went through a New York Giants team that many believed to be not-so-great, and saw their title game opponent lose their starting quarterback and their backup quarterback only to return to the starter in Brock Purdy in a very limited fashion. Their strength of schedule all season long has been a subject of question, but they are in the Super Bowl and likely do not care about any of it. They are 60 minutes away from eternal bragging rights.

It is going to be a long two weeks. Go AFC.