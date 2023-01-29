The Philadelphia Eagles clinched a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, and before their fans could buy any gear to commemorate the occasion, the Dallas Cowboys made a move that they hope will put them in the same position as their rivals a year from now.

While the Cowboys season ended barely a week ago there have already been a number of changes to the coaching staff. Six members of Mike McCarthy’s group did not have their contracts renewed, but on the other side of things defensive coordinator Dan Quinn decided to stick around as opposed to pursuing a head coaching stint for the second time in his career.

The only thing left for the Cowboys to figure out as the weekend began was what was going to happen at offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore interviewed for the Carolina Panthers job, that went to Frank Reich which left him out of options so to speak.

We now know that what the Cowboys have decided to do.

Kellen Moore is out as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays

In case you were unaware, Kellen Moore remained under contract with the Dallas Cowboys so they did not need to renew him in that sense. We say remained because the only thing that the team could choose to do with him if they wanted to was move on and it appears that they have done so.

Kellen Moore is out as offensive coordinator. Mike McCarthy will call plays according to The Dallas Morning News. For what it’s worth they also noted that Doug Nussmeier is likely out as well.

The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.

The Cowboys decided to make a significant change after their poor showing against the San Francisco 49ers. While the season was successful in some ways, the water has to go somewhere and it appears that it is with Kellen Moore out the door.

Mike McCarthy famously (perhaps infamously) called plays for most of his tenure as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. There was a brief period in 2015 when McCarthy did not call plays and Tom Clements did, but McCarthy took the duties back after that before the team dismissed him a few years later.

Many lauded McCarthy for learning from that process and allowing the offense to flow through Kellen Moore over the last three years. Moore was a staffer that he inherited from the Jason Garrett regime, but it appears that he has finally decided to take control.

As far as Kellen Moore is concerned, the 2022 season marked his fifth as a coach in the NFL and at the professional level in general. Dallas effectively promoted Moore to their staff in 2018 after he spent time with them as a player and he spent his first season as quarterbacks coach before taking over as offensive coordinator where he has spent the last four seasons.