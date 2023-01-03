Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 2022 NFL Week 18

Somehow, some way, we have reached the final week of the regular season. Time sure does fly.

The Dallas Cowboys have a 12-4 record to their name entering Week 18, and yet another game against a team with nothing to play for. Sunday will provide an opportunity for the Cowboys to get to 13-4 for the first time in franchise history (the league expanded to a 17-game regular season format beginning in 2021) and if they get help from the New York Giants they can become the first team to win the NFC East in back-to-back years since 2004.

When the Cowboys hosted the Commanders earlier this season they did so with Cooper Rush under center so this will be Dak Prescott’s first game against them; however, it remains to be seen how much of the game that he will play. With Dallas playing in the same time slot as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys could pull their starters if Philly is running away with their game. Obviously that remains to be seen.

It is unlikely that we will see Leighton Vander Esch on Sunday and the Cowboys may choose to rest other players like they did with Tony Pollard last week. Perhaps even Micah Parsons will be held out. But no NFL roster is equipped to handle an outright benching of every single starter so the Cowboys will certainly have to trot out some of their top players and be cautious about it.

It is unlikely that we will see Leighton Vander Esch on Sunday and the Cowboys may choose to rest other players like they did with Tony Pollard last week. Perhaps even Micah Parsons will be held out. But no NFL roster is equipped to handle an outright benching of every single starter so the Cowboys will certainly have to trot out some of their top players and be cautious about it.

