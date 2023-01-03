Commanders File

2021 Record: 7-10 (7-8-1 in 2022)

Last Meeting: 10/2/2022 (Cowboys won 25-10 and lead all time series 75-47-2)

Head Coach: Ron Rivera (97-89-2 as a head coach)

Key Additions: QB Carson Wentz, G Andrew Norwell

Key Departures: G Brandon Scherff, DT Tim Settle, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

2021/22 Overview

In 2021 the Washington Commanders finished with seven wins on the season. As we head into the last week of the year, and with the team already being eliminated from playoff contention and seemingly nothing to play for, the Commanders sit here once again with seven wins.

Barring a collapse from the Dallas Cowboys in the final week of the season, the Commanders look poised to have the same win total in back-to-back seasons. With a very uncertain future that starts from the top down for the team in D.C., there seems to be a lot more questions than answers as they head into the offseason.

Player to watch… Brian Robinson

Many know the story of Brian Robinson by now. Robinson was shot earlier this year in a robbery attempt on him as he was in the city minding his own business. Robinson’s story is an amazing one. One that shows toughness, perseverance, and motivation to overcome circumstances to keep living your life.

Since Robinson has come back from his injuries he has been a real positive for this Commanders offense. Through 12 games Robinson has amassed 797 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. There hasn’t been too much that has been going really well for this Commanders franchise of late, but Brian Robinson looks to be a cornerstone piece for them moving forward.

Don’t forget about… Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin is a tough and talented wide receiver that despite the turmoil and turnover and the quarterback position, still finds a way to be productive. Despite all things stacked against him and this Commanders offense, McLaurin has been able to post some of the best numbers of his young career. Through 16 games he has collected 74 receptions, 1,117 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. McLaurin poses a very formidable test for this Cowboys secondary that is looking to gel as a unit heading into the playoffs.

It’s tough to say just how the Commanders will play it this week. A lot of people say they play to win and all games are important, but the effort doesn’t always match the words in these types of games. The Cowboys need to win if they want any chance to secure a better seeding than the fifth that they are currently slotted in, and a game against a team that can provide quality looks and learning moments will do the Dallas Cowboys well as they head towards the playoffs.