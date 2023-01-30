Moore is out, McCarthy steps up.

Kellen Moore’s tenure as the Cowboys offensive coordinator is done. His successor is already in place. The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said. Moore’s position on the staff dominated conversations between McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones at The Star over the last 48 hours. Replacing Moore as the player caller was only part of the equation. The goal was to determine if the Cowboys could up upgrade the spot. McCarthy is the only coach on the current staff that meets that expectation. McCarthy won a Super Bowl calling plays in Green Bay, but he was reluctant to do so when taking the job in Dallas three years ago, saying he wanted to keep the same system and mechanics in place to make it as comfortable as possible for quarterback Dak Prescott. The idea was that familiarity was the best way for Prescott to continue to grow as a quarterback. But this season, Prescott suffered through a career-high 15 interceptions and threw two in the playoff loss to San Francisco. There was no progress.

1. ADDING WIDE RECEIVERS TO HELP CEEDEE LAMB Before the season began, there was A LOT of chatter in the sports world that Wide Reciever CeeDee Lamb couldn’t become a WR1 in the Cowboys’ offense. Those opinions echoed louder when Lamb started slow, and many fans thought he wasn’t “the guy.” But after a stronger second half of the season, Lamb silenced those doubters and proved to the NFL that he’s a true number one. While it was great news for fans to see Lamb blossom, it was beyond frustrating seeing no one else from the wide receiver room able to help him. There were shades of some wideouts making noise at points, but beyond Lamb, you could tell that defenses weren’t scared of guarding the team’s other receivers. To further prove my point, Lamb had 1,359 receiving yards in the regular season, and the next closest player was Wide Reciever Noah Brown — finishing with 555 yards. So yeah, there is a massive drop-off in production in the wide receiver room behind Lamb. Whether the Cowboys’ front office targets a wide receiver in free agency or the NFL Draft, the move needs to be made. A solid number two wideout can clear up looks for Lamb. Plus, the more weapons the team has for Dak Prescott (or whoever is at the helm next year….), the better they will be.

4 February 5 Pro Bowl Games (Las Vegas NV) 5 February 15 Contracts guaranteed three days after end of season (unless otherwise specified) 6 February 28 – March 6 NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN) 7 March 7 Deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players 3:00 pm Central (4pm ET) 8 March 7 College Pro Days Begin 9 March 7-April 19 Draft-Eligible Facility Visits Begin. Clubs permitted 30 non-local players for physical exams/visits; no on- field workouts. 10 March 13 Free Agent Negotiation Period opens at 11:00 am Central (Noon ET). 11 March 15 Start of League Year/Free Agency/Trading period 3:00 pm Central (4pm ET). 12 March 26-29 Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ) 13 April 17 Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs. 14 April 19 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility. 15 April 21 Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets. 16 April 26 Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR – Ohio St. Height: 6’0 Weight: 197lbs Career Stat Line: 110 receptions, 1,698 yards receiving, 15.4 yards per reception, 10 touchdowns Evaluation: The Cowboys are in desperate need of a wide receiver that can threaten a defense opposite number one receiver, CeeDee Lamb. What better place to look than Ohio State, a team that has been able to churn out productive receivers over the past few years. This year Smith-Njigba could be someone the Cowboys are interested in. His quickness off the line and being an outstanding route-runner as well makes him a perfect fit for what Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince wants in a receiver. Smith-Njigba also has a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage and working his way back to the quarterback if plays break down making him a very quarterback-friendly receiver for a quarterback that needs all the help he can get out of the position.

That would be a big gamble for a team that will assuredly be focused on returning to the playoffs and finally getting past the Divisional Round. While having Clark and Cox may make it more palatable to let veteran Anthony Barr walk in free agency, it’d be a much riskier move to anoint them as the starters and replacements for both Barr and Leighton Vander Esch. There’s always the possibility that Vander Esch, like he did last year, is willing to take a significant discount to return to Dallas. While another $2 million year is probably out of the question, would he accept something in the $5-6 million range? As a former first-round pick, Vander Esch expected to be making a lot more money at this point in his career. He may be desperate for that one big NFL score while he’s still young enough to possibly get it. But of course, it takes two to tango and the market will decide if he’s even capable of garnering a significant contract. Given this, it’s likely that Leighton Vander Esch’s return to or departure from Dallas won’t be decided until mid-March. Both parties probably want to see what the open market does for his asking price. If he does become a commodity, Vander Esch could quickly put himself outside of what the Cowboys are willing to pay.

