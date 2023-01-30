It has been over a week since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys and we have already seen some seismic changes to the organization. The Cowboys are moving on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (along with 7 other staffers), but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to be returning. It is unfortunately that time of year.

We are also at the time of year where the Super Bowl has officially been set and on Sunday both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles (blah) punched their tickets to the ultimate game. There are some logistical things that always need to be taken care of right after the Super Bowl is set, and one of them has to do with replacing the players who are playing in it in the Pro Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz is headed to the Pro Bowl

The Eagles are a part of Super Bowl LVII which means their center, Jason Kelce, is unavailable for this weekend’s Pro Bowl activities and there is now an opening on the NFC roster.

On Monday morning, the NFL announced that Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz will replace Kelce in the Pro Bowl. It is the first Pro Bowl of Biadasz’s career. He joins the list of seven Cowboys who were originally named to it.

With Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce going to the Super Bowl, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz has been added to the Pro Bowl. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 30, 2023

Interestingly, it was the Eagles who the Cowboys traded up with in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Biadasz. Sean Lee was the last player who Dallas took with a pick that they acquired from the Eagles before Biadasz so the Cowboys are now on a run of Pro Bowl picks with selections they acquire from their rivals.

As noted this is the first Pro Bowl of Biadasz’s career, and it comes ahead of an offseason where he is eligible for a new contract for the first time as well. If the Cowboys do not extend their center then they will enter the 2023 season with him playing on the final year of his rookie deal.