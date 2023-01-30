It has been just over a week since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys but they have moved rather quickly with regards to readying for next season.

As the weekend approached, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn made the decision to return to the team for a third season despite interest from teams around the NFL in making him a head coach. Aside from Quinn, the Cowboys made a number of moves along their staff, the most notable of which coming on Sunday evening as it was announced that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would not be returning.

Moore has spent four seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator and five on the team’s staff in general (he was the team’s quarterbacks coach before taking over as OC in 2019) but he has never coached in the NFL beyond doing so for Dallas.

That will change starting in 2023.

Kellen Moore is expected to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers

Not even 24 hours after being officially dismissed by the Dallas Cowboys, it was announced that Kellen Moore has found another opportunity in the NFL.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/rgo99lA3YL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

The Chargers dismissed offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after they blew a 27-0 point lead in the Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many NFL fans have wanted to see Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert be put into a position to succeed and obviously their organization believes Kellen Moore is the way for that to unfold.

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys will visit the Chargers in 2023 which means Dan Quinn’s defense will go up against Kellen Moore’s offense.

Bring it on.