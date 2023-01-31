Over the years there have been a number of stories that would just not go away as they related to the Dallas Cowboys. Surely the Cowboys were finally going to trade for Earl Thomas. Since they didn’t wind up doing that, it was only a matter of time until they swung a deal for Jamal Adams. While those things didn’t come to pass, Sean Payton once coached on Bill Parcells’ staff with the Cowboys and a reunion was inevitable. Right?

For much of the last year Sean Payton has been a non-stop talking point for all things Dallas Cowboys. If you were one of the few still holding out hope that this would happen, well, the fat lady is singing her song.

The Denver Broncos are trading for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

When Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints a year ago it felt inevitable for him to one day return to the NFL sidelines. Given his history with the Cowboys, how the Dallas front office always spoke highly of him, on and on and on, it felt like the two could finally get together if fate worked out that way through the 2022 season.

But this past campaign saw Mike McCarthy guide the Cowboys to a 12-5 record for the second straight season and in the process his Cowboys became the first in 15 years to reach the playoffs in consecutive seasons, and the first to win double-digit games in consecutive seasons in a quarter century. Simply put, McCarthy earned his place at The Star in Frisco for 2023.

Obviously there was turnover with other NFL teams, and to stick with the theme of things, for the second straight season that included the Denver Broncos. While it was thought they might hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn this year when they didn’t last, ultimately Quinn returned to command the group led by Micah Parsons.

This left the Broncos without a skipper, until Tuesday. They are trading for Sean Payton and giving up a lot to acquire him.

Compensation: Denver’s 2023 first-round pick and next year’s second-round pick for Sean Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

The Broncos sent multiple top draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks a year ago in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson and that trade, um, did not work out.

Giving up premium resources for Sean Payton would have been bold for any NFL team to do but it seems particularly so for the Broncos given their situation as a result of the Wilson trade. What’s more is that they reportedly were in on DeMeco Ryans but lost him as a head coach candidate to the Houston Texans. If you believe that report, which other NFL insiders are trying to refute, then the Broncos gave up a first- and second-round pick for not even their top option.

As it relates to the Cowboys, with Sean Payton now having a job, he is seemingly off the market which means we do not have to hear about this storyline all season long now.

That is a win.