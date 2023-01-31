The offseason is still young for the Dallas Cowboys but a big talking point already has been the need for the team to add dynamic players at the skill positions in the coming months. This is a talking point these days because after Tony Pollard was injured against the San Francisco 49ers, the only explosive player left in the game was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. This was obviously frustrating, but particularly so because a year ago in free agency Dallas gave Michael Gallup a long-term contract.

To be fair to Gallup he tore his ACL in January of 2022 and coming back from that is never an easy thing. It never seemed like Gallup really found his form this past season when he did return from injury, and as noted that was a part of why the team was down pass-catching options for Dak Prescott.

It appears that Michael Gallup is looking to get completely healthy for next season.

Michael Gallup reportedly underwent an arthroscopic procedure in his right knee

The Cowboys are committed to Gallup through the 2023 season but can make things interesting a year from now if they choose to do so. Obviously Gallup succeeding this coming season benefits everybody and it appears that he is making every effort to make that happen.

On Tuesday night it was reported by The Dallas Morning News that the wide receiver underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee.

Gallup had his right knee and right ankle both scoped, two people with knowledge of the session said Tuesday. Despite the minimally-invasive meniscus repair and ankle clean-up, the plan is for Gallup to be a full participant when the Cowboys formally reconvene in April for the start of their spring workout program.

This is not the knee that Gallup tore his ACL in at the end of the 2021 season. That injury was to his left knee while this procedure took place on his right.

It appears that Gallup was not at 100% health near the end of the season, but to be fair nobody in the NFL ever is when you get deeper and deeper into things.