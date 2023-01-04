The Cowboys don’t plan on resting players against Washington in week 18.

The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s too much to play for,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan when asked about resting starters against the Commanders on Sunday, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I like to have the best advantage going into playoffs, so I’d like to have a home game. I’d certainly love to get a bye.” Dallas is currently the No. 5 seed in NFC and would play the Buccaneers in the wild-card round if the season ended today. But if the Cowboys (12–4) can beat the Commanders (7–8–1) on Sunday, and the Eagles (13–3) lose to the Giants (9–6–1) then Dallas would win the NFC East title.

Jerry Jones made comment on last night’s scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin (prayers to him and his family).

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he does not recall ever seeing a situation at a football game like the one in Cincinnati on Monday night, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Following a hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins Hamlin fell on the field. He was given CPR on the field and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is in critical condition. “I’m so proud of everyone involved because the only thing that was of interest to anybody was his well-being and his care and the well-being of his teammates and everybody involved,” Jones said of the decision to call off the game for the night. “Everyone’s immediate care went exactly where it should be, to his care and his family and his teammates.”

Tony Pollard could be in line for a big contract in this upcoming offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys have a huge decision to make at the running back position this offseason. With Ezekiel Elliott headed for a substantial pay cut or a release, fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to assume the lead role. While Elliott is still incredibly value to the offense, nobody would deny that Pollard’s earned the starting job. Ideally, the Cowboys would’ve extended Pollard last offseason after he notched over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 7.3 yards per touch, but the cap situation (gonna be their excuse every time) made that a long shot, if not impossible. If the Cowboys were smart, they won’t let Pollard get to free agency. The legal tampering period opens in mid-March, meaning the former fourth-round pick will be free to negotiate with any team. Teams are no longer moving heaven and earth to pay RBs top dollar, but Pollard will get a bag on the open market given he doesn’t have a ton of tread on his tires, and isn’t a 25-30 touch per game guy. Again, Pollard isn’t the workhorse some of those studs are. And it’s very possible Elliott restructures his contract to return. That makes it all the more difficult to gauge what the Cowboys might offer Pollard, but something between $8-12 million annually over four years with an $8 million signing bonus and $15 million guaranteed could get the job done. For context, Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones both pocket $12 million per year.

Mike McCarthy took the stage to answer questions as the playoffs near.

Even though the Cowboys are already assured a playoff spot, Coach Mike McCarthy said his players are only focused on this next game. “This is about winning. I mean, it’s a division game. Division games are just very similar to playoff games. So, this will be a great contest for us, and it’ll be a great challenge to make sure we’re ready for the playoffs,” he said. The Cowboys will still be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the regular season finale. The team’s second-leading tackler will miss his third straight game. He suffered a neck injury in the Week 15 loss to Jacksonville. Vander Esch is expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

