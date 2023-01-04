We’ve made it all the way to the final week of the 2022 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington to play the Commanders in their regular-season finale. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 25-10 way back in Week 3 of the season. That was back during the brief Cooper Rush era when Dak Prescott was hurt.

The Cowboys head into the game with something to play for, a chance at the NFC East title and the number two seed, and an outside chance at the NFC’s top seed. Meanwhile the Commanders have been eliminated and begin facing the long offseason. They’ve already made a change again at quarterback for the game, a signal they will be looking at some younger talent.

The Cowboys need a win over the Commanders, and then need the New York Giants to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, to win the NFC East. Will it happen? That is one of our questions this week as we want to know how you are feeling about the team and the NFC East. Vote in the poll and we will post the results later this week.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country.

