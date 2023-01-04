With the playoffs a mere two weeks away, the Dallas Cowboys begin their week preparing for the regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. When asked Tuesday if there was any consideration to sit players out against Washington, owner Jerry Jones said “There’s too much to play for”. That’s very much true as the Cowboys are still in contention to win the NFC East and possibly earn a first-round bye in the postseason.

Tony Pollard, who missed last week’s game with a thigh injury, returned to practice on Wednesday in a full capacity. As of now, it appears he’s trending toward playing Sunday. Meanwhile, Leighton Vander Esch, who hasn’t played since Week 15 at Jacksonville, was limited Wednesday but there are reports he won’t play this week.

Micah Parsons was wearing a club last week on an injured hand. We got an explanation on that and a statement that he is ready to go.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has played with a hand laceration, which was heavily wrapped last week vs. Titans. He doesn’t expect injury to limit him Sunday at Commanders. “We’re going to be full go. No club.” Parsons declined to specify how cut occurred. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 4, 2023

The Cowboys will likely be getting back some depth on the interior of the offensive line in the form of Matt Farniok.

Cowboys C/G Matt Farniok is practicing today for the first time since Oct. 23 hamstring injury. The plan is to involve him in team period, not just individual drills. Cowboys need help on interior O-line Sunday at Commanders. pic.twitter.com/tJNfZ5FHhW — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 4, 2023

The Commanders, who were eliminated last week, have nothing except pride to play for. It would be hard to envision them rushing back any players for the last game of the regular season. Several key players were absent from Wednesday’s practice. Antonio Gibson missed last week’s game versus the Browns and did not practice Wednesday.

#Cowboys first injury report vs. Commanders (W18):



Tony Pollard was a FULL participant.



Kelvin Joseph, Tyler Biadasz only two who did not participate (Biadasz expected back for playoffs)



For #Commanders:



Um... PTO day? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0vlwioFcZs — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 4, 2023

The same goes for Benjamin St. Juste and Kam Curl who were held out of practice with respective ankle injuries. Defensive end Montez Sweat also did not practice tending to an illness. Lastly, keep a close eye on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. He exited last week’s game against the Browns with a knee injury and it seems unlikely he’s active on Sunday.