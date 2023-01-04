The Dallas Cowboys have one game left in their regular season and it may or may not wind up mattering to them based on what happens elsewhere within the division (did we ever tell you how much we love you, Brian Daboll?). At this point everything is about preparing for the playoffs around The Star and that includes adjusting how they want the roster to look once the tournament begins. Time will tell whether the Cowboys rest certain players against the Washington Commanders this week.

However Dallas approaches the Washington game, they will be doing so without James Washington. It was reported on Wednesday morning that the Cowboys are waiving the wide receiver. He played just two games with the team.

With the emergence of newly signed WR TY Hilton, the #Cowboys are releasing WR James Washington, source said. He’s healthy and has played in two games this year for Dallas. He heads to waivers and could be claimed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

Washington suffered a foot injury at training camp which kept him away from the team until the Houston Texans game. He recorded one target in that game, he was hit right as the ball arrived and the ball was jarred loose, and he did not record any against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was inactive last Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.

As the report here notes the Cowboys have gotten some great play as of late from T.Y. Hilton which is why they obviously feel comfortable moving on from Washington. Dallas is seemingly on the verge of getting Matt Farniok back and obviously have to figure out the depth issue along the offensive line with Tyler Biadasz out for this week’s game, so that could be one possible way that they fill their active roster.