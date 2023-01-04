Dallas Cowboys legends DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

We are a week away from the NFL playoffs beginning which means the Super Bowl is creeping closer and closer. This means a few things besides the fact that the biggest game of the season will be played soon enough, it also means that we are about a month away from big-time awards being handed out across the National Football League.

Things like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year draw a lot of attention but an important part of the process this time of year is also learning who is a part of the upcoming class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will indeed be announced in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, but on Wednesday night we found out who the modern-era finalists are.

It should come as no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys have two incredible players as modern-era finalists in DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson. It is long past time for them to both be in.

Here is the entire list of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 modern-era finalists:

There are a lot of talented players here and while all of them have their own cases there is not a Cowboys fan out there who believes that DeMarcus Ware or Darren Woodson should have to wait any longer.

For what it’s worth Cowboys legend Chuck Howley is a senior finalist this year so it is possible that the organization has three brand new busts in Canton, Ohio this summer.

Best of luck to DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson, and Chuck Howley throughout the rest of this process.