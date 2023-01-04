Dallas Cowboys legends DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

We are a week away from the NFL playoffs beginning which means the Super Bowl is creeping closer and closer. This means a few things besides the fact that the biggest game of the season will be played soon enough, it also means that we are about a month away from big-time awards being handed out across the National Football League.
Things like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year draw a lot of attention but an important part of the process this time of year is also learning who is a part of the upcoming class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will indeed be announced in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, but on Wednesday night we found out who the modern-era finalists are.
It should come as no surprise that the Dallas Cowboys have two incredible players as modern-era finalists in DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson. It is long past time for them to both be in.
Here is the entire list of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 modern-era finalists:
Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
Willie Anderson, OT — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dwight Freeney, DE — 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks
Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR — 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
Andre Johnson, WR — 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
Albert Lewis, CB — 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders
Darrelle Revis, CB — 2007-2012/2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Thomas, LT — 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns
Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
DeMarcus Ware, LB — 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos
Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
Patrick Willis, LB — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
Darren Woodson, S — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys
There are a lot of talented players here and while all of them have their own cases there is not a Cowboys fan out there who believes that DeMarcus Ware or Darren Woodson should have to wait any longer.
For what it’s worth Cowboys legend Chuck Howley is a senior finalist this year so it is possible that the organization has three brand new busts in Canton, Ohio this summer.
Best of luck to DeMarcus Ware, Darren Woodson, and Chuck Howley throughout the rest of this process.
