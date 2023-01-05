Micah Parsons has the right mentality, and it shows on the field with his relentlessness.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons is not 100 percent. He is hurt and he is hurting. Parsons has played the past two games with an injured left hand, one that was so heavily bandaged in the 27-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans that it looked like a club. Parsons essentially played the game with one hand to grab and tackle. Parsons is also beat up like never before after playing largely defensive end for the bulk of the season and getting doubled, tripled and chipped during every play. But sitting out and resting, which is akin to quitting in Parsons’ mind, is not an option or even a consideration — not for Sunday’s season final against the Washington Commanders or not ever.

You win some, and you lose some. This falls into the latter category.

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason wasn’t as dreadful as fans made it out to be at the time. That’s no surprise, but fans were absolutely justified in voicing their concerns over the front office’s conservative approach. Instead of pinching pennies, why not push all your chips to the table to win a Super Bowl? In fairness to the front office, it wasn’t a total failure. While trading Amari Cooper was unforgivable, letting Randy Gregory walk doesn’t seem so bad. While signing James Washington to be the No. 3 receiver was questionable, entrusting Terence Steele as the full-time RT was unequivocally the right call. Perhaps nothing frustrated Cowboys fans more than the management of the wide receiver position. Trading Cooper might never be forgiven, and they bypassed countless quality free agents to before inking Washington to a one-year deal on March 18, nearly a week into the legal tampering period. Washington marked Dallas’ first external free agent signing. Incredibly, his Cowboys tenure is already over, as the team waived Washington on Wednesday after he played just 15 combined snaps over the last four games.

Getting a little healthier ahead of the postseason is never a bad thing.

Whenever we see the playoffs begin for the Cowboys they will likely get back one of their best players on the defensive side of the ball. Whether it is wild card weekend or the divisional round, Leighton Vander Esch, the former Pro Bowl linebacker, is expected to be ready for the playoffs. A well-needed boost for the Cowboys’ defense. LVE will miss this week’s game Sunday. I have yet to see anything regarding week 18 matchups. Missing will be his second straight after he suffered a pinched nerve in his shoulder/neck in the overtime loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 18. An update from those close to the team on Monday said he felt good. “I’m just focused on helping the team this week with this game and getting everybody locked in and ready,” Vander Esch said.

The depth along the offensive line will continue to be tested, and will need to do a quality job when the playoffs begin.

The Dallas Cowboys have a history of fine offensive-line play. Now, though, following a 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17, they will have to do some shuffling ahead of their final regular-season game. ... hoping to keep up the history. With center Tyler Biadasz suffering a high ankle sprain against the Titans, he is going to miss the Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders. As a result, rookie Tyler Smith could slide back inside to left guard from left tackle, with vet Jason Peters handling left tackle, a possibility they’re preparing for. “Definitely just making sure I’m on top of all of the technical things that I have to do with the transition,” Smith said. ”Luckily, they have been rotating me throughout the year and I was able to get reps at it. ... But just being tight on my assignments, being tight on my technique ... “Just understanding that I’m more in that phone booth than on the island again.”

The latest updates on Damar Hamlin.

NFL player Damar Hamlin is showing “signs of improvement” but he remains in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game on Monday night. The Buffalo Bills player remains in critical condition in hospital after he collapsed to the ground after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before being treated by first responders. Hamlin’s family have thanked fans as well as praising the work of medical personnel and the support from the Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” a statement on Tuesday read.

