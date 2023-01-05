The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into Week 18, but one name stands out as center Tyler Biadasz missed practice for the second consecutive day with an ankle injury. The Cowboys won’t see him before the playoffs.

Tony Pollard has been a constant participant in practice this week and looks to be in good shape for Week 18 after sitting out of Dallas’ win over the Tennessee Titans with a thigh injury. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph missed Wednesday’s practice with a tooth issue but returned to practice on Thursday with full participation.

DeMarcus Lawrence continues to be limited but has yet to miss practice entirely with his lingering injuries. Leighton Vander Esch is getting reps in practice this week, with coach Mike McCarthy talking about why that is important.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said LB Leighton Vander Esch's limited practice involvement this week is "very important. ...He's our play caller on defense. Just to get back in the flow." Vander Esch is only doing non-contact work. Could see reps in 7-on-7 period Saturday. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the Commanders injury list is long and they just put Antonio Gibson on IR. They will be a depleted squad on Sunday.