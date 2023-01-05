 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Commanders injury report (Thursday): Tyler Biadasz still out, Leighton Vander Esch limited

The latest news on Cowboys’ injuries.

By ReportingLarry
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy going into Week 18, but one name stands out as center Tyler Biadasz missed practice for the second consecutive day with an ankle injury. The Cowboys won’t see him before the playoffs.

Tony Pollard has been a constant participant in practice this week and looks to be in good shape for Week 18 after sitting out of Dallas’ win over the Tennessee Titans with a thigh injury. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph missed Wednesday’s practice with a tooth issue but returned to practice on Thursday with full participation.

DeMarcus Lawrence continues to be limited but has yet to miss practice entirely with his lingering injuries. Leighton Vander Esch is getting reps in practice this week, with coach Mike McCarthy talking about why that is important.

Meanwhile, the Commanders injury list is long and they just put Antonio Gibson on IR. They will be a depleted squad on Sunday.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 2022 NFL Week 18

View all 15 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys