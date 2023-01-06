 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Commanders injury report (Friday): Turpin questionable, Vander Esch, Biadasz out

The latest news on Cowboys’ injuries before the weekend.

By ReportingLarry
NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will be playing to win on Sunday, the Washington Commanders will be playing to finish a season. Their injury reports reflect that reality. Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones tucked any speculation to bed for Dallas and aren’t worried about how other teams may affect their playoff scenarios.

As expected, someone other than Tyler Biadasz will be under center for Dak Prescott as he was ruled out with an ankle injury. Special teams specialist KaVontae Turpin did not practice on Friday and is questionable with an illness. Leighton Vander Esch has also been ruled out. He will likely be back next week after getting some more practice reps.

Kelvin Joseph’s tooth issue from earlier the week is a thing of the past and the cornerback is cleared for action. Like most other weeks, DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t 100% but will play. Last, but very much not least, Tony Pollard will return to the field on Sunday.

On the other side of the ball, the Commanders are using Week 18 for an audition for next year’s team, with rookie Sam Howell getting the start at quarterback and multiple other starters getting sitting on the bench for another guy to get his shot. A few Washington starters to name that are either sitting for Week 18 or out due to injury are RB Antonio Gibson, DT Johnathan Allen, RB Brian Robinson and QB Taylor Heinicke.

