Most everyone who follows the Cowboys knows the drill for this week, Dallas will go all out to win in case they get help from other teams with their playoff seeding. The Washington Commanders are going evaluate rookie QB Sam Howell and rest a lot of their veterans.

It’s hard to believe the Cowboys are only 7-point favorites at this point, but that’s what DraftKings Sportsbook has them at.

We took a look at the predictions for the game, and it’s hard to find anyone, anywhere who thinks the Commanders will cover the spread.

PFT:

MDS’s take: The Commanders are throwing rookie quarterback Sam Howell out there for the first time, and the result won’t be pretty. MDS’s pick: Cowboys 24, Commanders 7. Florio’s take: If Dallas can’t dominate the also-rans, what will the Cowboys do against the best teams? Florio’s pick: Cowboys 27, Commanders 13.

Neither of those final score predictions comes close to Washington covering.

USA Today:

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 30, Commanders 20 Washington is eliminated and may opt to play younger players for evaluation purposes. The Cowboys can claim the NFC East title with a victory and an Eagles loss. Dallas has so much more firepower and should roll comfortably. Safid Deen: Cowboys 27, Commanders 14 The Cowboys get a tough, division tune-up before the playoffs against a team already eliminated from contention. And Dallas certainly doesn’t want to head into the playoffs with a loss, considering they’ll travel to face the Bucs in the first round.

10 points is pretty close, but the Cowboys still cover the 7-point spread.

Sporting News:

Even if the Cowboys decide to rest some of their starters in the second half on Sunday afternoon, they should win this game easily over the Commanders. Dallas still has something to play for and hasn’t steered bettors wrong this season when they are listed as favorites. Meanwhile, Washington could be missing their starting backfield and rolling with a rookie quarterback. Take the Cowboys and the points to end the regular season. PREDICTION: Cowboys 28, Commanders 17.

Another cover for Dallas, and that’s pretty much what we are seeing everywhere. Take the Cowboys to cover.

