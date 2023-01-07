We’ve made it to the last game of the NFL regular season. All throughout we’ve been asking you questions about your confidence in the direction of the team, an other related Cowboys issues along the way.

As you might guess, confidence in the Cowboys is greatly tied to their performance of any given week. After Week 1 when they lost to the Bucs, confidence dropped all the way down to 5%. That was the season low. The Cowboys peaked at 93% confidence according to fans when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 54-19. The recent loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars tanked the confidence again, but it has now rebounded to a healthy 76%.

We also wanted to know how many fans thought the Cowboys would win the NFC East. Dallas needs to win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders, then have the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants.

Not surprisingly, the belief that it will happen is pretty low. Only 25% of fans think it will happen.