Cowboys roster move: Dallas signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

While there is still one game left to go in the regular season the Dallas Cowboys are on the precipice of beginning what they hope to be a long and successful playoff run. Sunday’s action across the NFC as a whole will determine exactly where the Cowboys are within the playoff picture and where their journey will begin, but in the meantime they can only control what they can control.

One of these things is the state of their roster. Earlier this week we saw the Cowboys part ways with wide receiver James Washington which was a signal to how they felt about their wide receiver group. Saturday morning brought with it some news ahead of the regular season finale against the Washington Commanders in that the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad.

The #Cowboys are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad, source says. Waived by the #Bills the other day, Rhodes joins another playoff-bound team with a chance to contribute in the postseason. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 7, 2023

Rhodes has spent a majority of his career to this point with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that took him in the first round way back in 2013. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad.

The Bills promoted Rhodes to their active roster at the end of November and he appeared in two games for them before they parted ways earlier this week.

Cornerback is arguably the least stable position across the entire Dallas Cowboys team at the moment. When it comes to the starting group Trevon Diggs is incredibly trustworthy and DaRon Bland has come along nicely as well, but Dallas desperately needs consistent help on the outside opposite of Diggs. Perhaps Rhodes will offer that if called upon.