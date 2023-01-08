Cowboys vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, online streaming, roster and more

There is not a lot to be said about the final game of the regular season that hasn’t already been said. The Dallas Cowboys have something to play for and will play for it. The Washington Commanders have thrown in the towel and are starting a rookie quarterback and resting many veterans. The Cowboys are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

You never know what can happen in the NFL, but this game is setting up for an easy win for the Cowboys. Of course, we’ve said that a couple of times this season and were surprised by the struggles or losses.

This time, heading into the playoffs, the Cowboys can’t afford to stumble. Besides the fact they need to win this game to have a chance at bettering their playoff seed, they can’t lose confidence. A loss to the Commanders in their current state would surely cause a big loss of confidence. Dak Prescott and company must come out and play a clean game that leads to a comfortable victory. Anything else will bring up more questions.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Jan 8th, 2023

Game time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: FedEx Field. Landover. MD

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 11 or 382 and the SXM App | Washington SiriusXM 158 or 227 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (12-4)

Titans record: (7-8-1)

Odds: Dallas -7, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Commanders 10

Enemy blog: Hogs Haven

Twitter: @BloggingTheBoys

Facebook: Please Like us!

Podcast: Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys podcast network!

Apple users subscribe right here.

Spotify users subscribe right here.