The regular season has officially come to a close for the Dallas Cowboys (Week 18 was certainly frustrating), and we are all very excited to see them began what is hopefully a long playoff journey. While we all want to see this season last for as long as possible, the reality is that the regular season has come to a close which means something important.

With the regular season concluding we now know who the Cowboys will play against in 2023.

As a member of the NFC East, the Cowboys are already scheduled to play against the NFC West and AFC East in 2023. They will play their division rivals once at home and in each of their buildings but that only accounts for 14 games.

The Cowboys finished in second place in the NFC East which means they will play the second-place finishers in both the NFC North and NFC South. Remember too that the NFL added a 17th game two years ago and this year the NFC East is set to visit the same-place finishers as the AFC West. Put all of that together and you have 17 total games for Dallas.

Odd years feature NFC teams traveling for the 17th game which is why the Cowboys will be visiting the Chargers in 2023.

An incredible 9 games for the Cowboys will come against playoff teams this season, although it is worth mentioning that four of them are from within the division alone. It is by definition not a first-place schedule but it will not be an easy road for America’s Team.

Which game from next season are you most looking forward to?