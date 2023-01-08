The Dallas Cowboys were locked into the #5 seed in the NFC playoff picture on Sunday as the regular season came to a close which means they will begin their playoff journey next week on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We have seen the Cowboys play back-to-back season openers against the Bucs over the last two years and they have dropped both of those games. The 2021 version took place in Tampa and was a much more thrilling affair, but while this season’s happened at AT&T Stadium, the common denominator for them both was that they happened on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend schedule has been unveiled and once again the Cowboys will be playing the Bucs in primetime. However, this time around, Dallas will take on Tampa Bay on Monday night at 8:15pm ET as the Super Wild Card Weekend finale.

The Cowboys have opened as 3-point favorites for this matchup and are actually only one of two road favorites in the Wild Card Round with the Los Angeles Chargers being the other against the Jacksonville Jaguars. L.A. is only favored by 2.5 points which means Dallas is the biggest road favorite of the week.

Of course the game being on Monday night has nothing to do with odds but could have a lot to do with the difference in rest when it comes to the divisional round. If all of the NFC favorites were to win in the Wild Card Round, Dallas, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Minnesota Vikings would all move on to the Divisional Round. If this were the case. then Dallas would travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys would be coming off of the shortest amount of rest possible having played on Monday night, while the Eagles would be coming off of the longest amount coming off of their bye.

Obviously anything can happen between now and then. For now our focus is on the Bucs.