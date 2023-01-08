The Cowboys are gearing up for their regular-season finale in Washington D.C. against the Commanders. Needing a win to keep their hopes of both a divisional crown and the first-round bye alive, Dallas doesn’t have the luxury of resting starters in this one. Their inactives list reflects as much.

As expected, center Tyler Biadasz will not play in this one after suffering an ankle injury last week. He’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s out for today. In his place is Connor McGovern, moving over from left guard. McGovern had appeared on the injury report with an illness, but is apparently good to go.

Two names that are unique additions to the list this week are Quinton Bohanna and Israel Mukuamu, who have both been active for the majority of the season. They’ll sit today, as safety Tyler Coyle - called up from the practice squad for today - will suit up. Additionally, Trayvon Mullen is active for the first time since the Cowboys claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago.

Cowboys players inactive today at Commanders: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), C Tyler Biadasz (ankle), WR Jalen Tolbert, NT Quinton Bohanna, S Israel Mukuamu, S Markquese Bell and QB Will Grier.



CB Trayvon Mullen active for first time with team. C Connor McGovern also active. pic.twitter.com/aQOh4lbmVr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 8, 2023

Leighton Vander Esch is also still out, which was expected. Like Biadasz, as well as Johnathan Hankins, Vander Esch is expected to return for the playoffs. His inactive status today is considered largely precautionary.

The Commanders' inactives for their game against the Dallas Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/LoIfyt2htd — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 8, 2023

For the Commanders, they listed Carson Wentz on their inactive list after once again benching him, this time for rookie Sam Howell. The Commanders also have several other starters - including rookie running back Brian Robinson - that will be out for today. Washington’s other primary running back, Antonio Gibson, was also added to the injured reserve earlier in the week.