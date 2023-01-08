The Cowboys just lost 26-6 in the season finale against the Commanders. It was as bad of a game they’ve played all season, and it doesn’t lend itself to any form of confidence for fans with the playoffs just a week away.

The special teams mishaps were apparent in the first quarter. Bryan Anger botched a snap that led to a possession starting in the redzone for Washington, and that led to a touchdown. KaVontae Turpin muffed a punt a bit later in the first quarter, which also led to a redzone possession for the Commanders.

This seemingly weekly paragraph about turnovers by Dak Prescott is becoming predictable and stale. He’s thrown an interception in seven straight games, far and away the longest such streak of his career. His second longest interception streak was four games in the beginning of 2019. Whether you blame the receivers for some of them or a sort of miscommunication, that is the exact opposite for the recipe of success. Look back at last week when the Panthers were playing the Buccaneers. They were up 14-0 in that game, then turned the ball over twice and we all know how that ended. You can’t give good teams extra opportunities and every team is good in the playoffs. We’re to a point where it might not even be avoidable, just have hope it doesn’t happen when it matters.

It was Prescott’s worst game of football in recent memory, perhaps in his NFL career. It’s scary for a guy that needs to be at his best for this team to break the mediocre ceiling they have been stuck in for a while. Is it good he got it out of his system in a game that, in hindsight, didn’t matter? That’s up for debate.

The Cowboys defense has a huge hole and it’ll be really problematic. Chris Godwin is going to have opportunities next week as the cornerback opposite side of Trevon Diggs has been a problem all season.

The Cowboys' rushing offense has been as bad as any teams in the NFL the past month. What once was a strong suit has yet to see a running back average over four yards a carry in any of the past four games. That won’t take any pressure of Prescott, which will lead to more turnovers. It’s scary times and this game just proved a lot of things, all of which were negative.

If this is how you come out when there’s potential of the number one seed, there are major issues that probably can’t be solved in just a few days. This has the uncanny resemblance to last year, when it just felt they were running on empty and got bullied by a team that was starting to take shape late. The Buccaneers truly aren’t that good of a team, and If the Cowboys lose to them, it’ll be one of the worst Cowboys losses this decade and surely of Dak Prescott’s career.