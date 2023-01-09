The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night in the final game of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. No playoff games are easy, and going up against the greatest player of all-time in Tom Brady only adds to the difficulty.

Unfortunately the Cowboys are coming off of a disappointing loss in the regular-season finale. The game wound up not mattering from a consequence standpoint, but you certainly don’t want to enter the playoffs on a down note. Many have pointed out though that the Cowboys entered the postseason last year with positive momentum and it offered them no favors.

However you feel about energy/momentum/vibes, one thing that is certain is that you want to be as healthy as possible when the playoffs start. The Cowboys have been without some important players in different areas but it seems that they could be getting reinforcements back as the tournament starts. ESPN’s Todd Archer noted that Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyler Biadasz are all expected to practice this week.

The expectation is the Cowboys will have Leighton Vander Esch (neck), Johnathan Hankins (pec), Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and DaRon Bland (chest) available for practice this week heading into wild card round against Tampa Bay. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 9, 2023

Archer added rookie cornerback DaRon Bland to that mix, and while Bland has not missed a game, he did leave Sunday’s loss with an injury which was concerning. Ultimately “just” practicing offers no promise but it is certainly a very good sign for the Cowboys that all of these players will be involved as the week begins.