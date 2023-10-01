Bounce-back game. That’s what Dallas Cowboys fans are looking for this week after the disaster in the desert. The Cowboys welcome the New England Patriots, who will be bringing an old friend with them, Ezekiel Elliott.
The Cowboys are desperate for a win. They don’t want to totally blow the momentum of their first two games of the season, but if they lose this week they will be 2-2 heading into a very tough game against the San Francisco 49ers with little confidence. This game is oddly almost a must-win for Dallas’ psyche.
Bill Belichick will look to exploit a shaky Dallas run defense by using Zeke to soften up the middle. Zeke is coming off a very good game against the New York Jets, so Dallas has to be ready. The Cowboys also need to fix their defensive woes in the secondary after the Trevon Diggs’ injury.
On offense, all eyes will be on the offensive line to see if injuries keep players out or hinder their performance.
Here’s what you need to know for the game.
Cowboys vs. Patriots game info
Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster
Date: Oct. 1, 2023
Game time: 4:25 PM EST
Location: Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
TV channel: FOX
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | New England SiriusXM 134 or 385 SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 229 SXM App
Streaming: FOX Sports, Sling
Cowboys record: (2-1)
Patriots record: (1-2)
Odds: Dallas -6.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Patriots 16
