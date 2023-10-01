Cowboys fans need a win today as the team takes on Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Enjoy!
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots, 2023 NFL Week 4
- 5 plays that led to the Cowboys’ historic win over the Patriots
- Cowboys vs Patriots 2023 Week 4 game day live discussion
- Cowboys vs Patriots inactives: Zack Martin, Tyler Biadasz return
More From Blogging The Boys
- 5 plays that led to the Cowboys’ historic win over the Patriots
- Dallas defense hands Patriots’ Bill Belichick worst loss in NFL career
- Cowboys at 49ers: Dallas opens as 3.5-point underdogs for Week 5
- Cowboys vs. Patriots Stock Report: Dallas dominates on defense, plenty of stock up
- Sunday Night Football live discussion: Chiefs at Jets
- Cowboys bounce back big with 38-3 trouncing of Patriots
Loading comments...