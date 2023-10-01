The Dallas Cowboys need to put Week 3 of the NFL season behind them. They went out to Arizona as big favorites and looked terrible. A 28-16 loss to the Cardinals humbled this team, and now they must bounce back against the New England Patriots.

Dallas heads into the game as 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Playing at home will help the Cowboys but facing Bill Belichick is never an easy task. And New England has a hungry Ezekiel Elliott ready to show his former team what they are missing.

Let’s see what some other sites say about the game.

Miami Herald

Ezekiel Elliott returns as a Patriot to face his longtime former team, but it’ll take more than Double E to fashion a major upset. Dallas defense takes huge hit with season injury loss of CB Trevon Diggs but has the talent (and incentive) to bounce back from that stunning face-slap loss to Arizona. Boys have won nine in a row at home, but Pats won past two trips to Big D and are getting a lot of points for what seems a defensive matchup. Cowboys over Patriots 23-18

The Cowboys are picked to win, but not always to cover. Many see this as a close game.

Yahoo Sports

I can see the Patriots defense keeping this close. I don’t know what to make of what happened with the Cowboys in Arizona last week. It wasn’t some fluky turnover-fueled upset. The Cardinals outplayed them. Maybe Dallas just needed a wake-up call, but this spread seems inflated.

Not convinced the Cowboys will cover.

CBS Sports

The Pats are playing consecutive road games after beating the Jets last week, while the Cowboys are coming off a horrible loss to the Cardinals. That loss will get the Cowboys back on track, especially on defense. The Pats won’t be able to get much offense going, but the Cowboys will get enough. It’s low scoring, but the Cowboys win it.. Pick: Cowboys 23, Pats 9

The Cowboys win and cover the spread.

The Ringer

Embarrassing loss by the Cowboys last week. How does a defense that talented give up 400 yards to the Joshua Dobbs–led Cardinals? Four straight times in the second half, the Cowboys offense got inside Arizona’s 10-yard line, but ended up with just six total points on those possessions. The Patriots, meanwhile, ended their game against the Jets with six straight punts and they didn’t score a touchdown in the second half, but it didn’t matter. I believe in both defenses here and think we get a relatively low-scoring game. I can’t shake the image of Bill Belichick on one sideline and Mike McCarthy on the other. I know the Cowboys are more talented and better offensively, but give me the points. The pick: Patriots (+6.5)

Most places have Dallas winning, but covering the spread is split.

The group of BTB writers that are predicting games this season also have the Cowboys as winners this week. Below we used Tallysight to predict each game for Week 4 of the NFL.