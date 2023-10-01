The Cowboys are just over an hour away from kicking off against the Patriots, looking for a big bounce-back win after losing to the Cardinals on the road a week ago. They welcome back Ezekiel Elliott, now with the Patriots, for his first game in AT&T Stadium since being released this offseason. The Cowboys will also be welcoming back some of their own, as two offensive linemen who missed last week’s game are active today:

Both Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz are active this week and expected to return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game. Martin (ankle injury) and Biadasz (hamstring injury) were both listed as questionable for the second straight week, but they will be suiting up this time around.

Tyron Smith, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury despite being active and a team captain, has already been ruled out for this game. He’ll miss his second straight game, and Chuma Edoga is expected to fill in for him at left tackle.

As for the other Cowboys that are inactive today, the list includes rookies Jalen Brooks, Eric Scott Jr., and Viliami Fehoko along with veterans Israel Mukuamu, Peyton Hendershot, and Trey Lance, who is once again eligible to play as the designated emergency quarterback per the new league rules.

Patriots inactives:



WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier (3rd QB)

CB Jonathan Jones

OG Cole Strange

OT Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 1, 2023

The Patriots will notably be without cornerback Jonathan Jones and guard Cole Strange, both starters. Jones will be missing his third straight game while Strange, who missed Week 1, represents yet another loss for a very banged up Patriots offensive line. Replacing Strange will likely be fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi.