There is no in-between for the Dallas Cowboys this season. They are either absolutely thrashing a team of lesser talent, or unbelievably losing to a team of lesser talent. The Cowboys blew out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, 38-3, keeping up their streak of destroying teams in their wins.

But they are not going to play a team of lesser talent in Week 5. Next week, they play the San Francisco 49ers, and for the first time all year the Cowboys are underdogs. According to DraftKings Sportsbook they are 3.5-point underdogs to the 49ers. That’s actually a pretty close spread considering the Cowboys will be on the road.

The Cowboys have famously been booted from the playoffs two years in a row by the 49ers, furthering a rivalry that goes a long way back. Dallas would certainly like to hang a loss on the 49ers, for their own psyche, and for possible playoff seeding down the road. San Francisco were at home today and defeated the Arizona Cardinals 35-16.

Would you take the 3.5 points and bet on Dallas?