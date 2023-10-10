Three turnovers from Dak Prescott and a Tony Pollard fumble isn’t going to get it done.

Dud: Dak Prescott Prescott has a new terrible outing against the 49ers to replace the previous two in his memory banks. His 51.6 passer rating in Week 5 ranks as the sixth-worst of his career and his three interceptions were his most in a single game in four years. While the second pick- off a tip- could be attributed to Michael Gallup, his other two came on terrible passes. All three came in the second half with the Cowboys trying desperately to play catch-up, but Prescott’s overall performance was simply unforgivable, given the huge buildup and high stakes surrounding what the quarterback readily admitted was a massive measuring-stick game for the club.

Playing against the 49ers is always a physical challenge, as the Cowboys come out of this blowout loss with C.J. Goodwin out for the season and Leighton Vander Esch likely heading to IR.

C.J. GOODWIN Cowboys’ special teams ace CJ Goodwin received MRI results early this afternoon from an injury in San Francisco that forced him to leave the game. It’s not good news. Goodwin has been diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle, and has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Casual Cowboys fans might not bat an eye at this injury, but I can guarantee you ST Coordinator John “Bones” Fassel is crying under his desk. Goodwin has been the Cowboys’ best special teams player since he arrived in Dallas for the 2018 season. The eight year veteran is an important piece of Fassel’s kickoff and punt coverage teams, and those units will definitely be affected by this loss. LEIGHTON VANDER ESCH The Cowboys’ top true linebacker on the roster left the game in the 4th quarter after being blocked into Micah Parsons as both were running to make a tackle. Leighton Vander Esch was falling forward, and flew head first into Micah’s back, prompting a scary situation that had his Cowboys teammates kneeling in prayer. Vander Esch has a history of neck injuries that nearly ended his career once before. There are no details as to the severity of the injury at the time of this writing, but losing Vander Esch for any stretch would be a blow to the defense. Vander Esch and Damone Clark are the only true linebackers on the 53 man roster, and Dallas is supremely thin at the position.

This was supposed to be a landmark game for the Cowboys starting their desired offensive line at all five spots, but the 49ers pass rush still had their way.

Dallas Cowboys Their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers was deflating for the Dallas Cowboys, but all is not lost at 3-2. They do have some ground to make up in the division, but they’re still in good shape for a wild-card spot. So, there’s no reason to panic in Dallas just yet. Biggest Weaknesses: Offensive Line Depth Cornerback Linebacker Defensive Tackle Add Now: No one The Cowboys are starting to get healthy upfront and DaRon Bland has done a good job of replacing Trevon Diggs. So they don’t have many holes on their roster and there’s no need to bring in someone new at this point. However, the status of Leighton Vander Esch could force the team to look at some linebackers.

This was Dak Prescott’s third career game with three interceptions, but it came with seven less pass attempts than the last time it happened in 2019.

“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said after Dallas’ 42-10 blowout defeat on Sunday night. “Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Called a couple weeks ago humbling against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of.” The Cowboys’ Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals was stunning. The Cowboys’ Week 5 lambasting at the hands of the 49ers was jaw-dropping. Prescott, who had thrown just one interception entering the game, threw three. The offense mustered just 197 yards and didn’t have a first down until its fifth drive. The defense had little to be happy with, either, allowing 421 yards of offense and 6.3 yards per play to a Niners squad whose starters were smiling away the victory from the bench in the fourth quarter. In this Sunday night NFC heavyweight fight, the 49ers won by stoppage and “humbling” was the word of the evening for the Cowboys. “A very humbling loss, clearly,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Stating the obvious.”

The Cowboys have yet to be able to feature any of their receivers making plays consistently, especially their WR1 CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb was visibly frustrated during the game, and understandably so. He only had five targets and four completions for 49 yards. “We gotta be complete. We can’t go out there one week and look like a super team and then the following week s*** the bed,” said Lamb after the game. An Ongoing Issue for CeeDee Lamb The issue wasn’t Lamb’s production on Sunday night. This is the third game in a row that the starting receiver has had less than 55 yards, which puts all eyes on Mike McCarthy‘s play-calling. Ball distribution has been an issue for McCarthy’s offensive scheme, but Lamb has a reason to feel frustrated, especially when the game ends like it did against San Francisco. Lamb credited the 49ers’ defense, saying they did a phenomenal job playing too high and they schemed against the Cowboys well. “Overall, we couldn’t get the offense going. We had plenty of three and outs,” said Lamb. If you count drives that ended with interceptions, the Cowboys’ offense had six three-and-outs during the game. Regardless, starting fast and scoring was vital to win this game, and the Cowboys didn’t do that.

