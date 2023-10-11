The criticism towards Dak Prescott has gotten pretty harsh.

After the game, former NFL safety and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner called out the Cowboys’ offensive leader, saying he is not a quality quarterback. “Dak Prescott sucks. Period,” the former two-time Pro Bowler said matter of factly.

NBC Sports Bay Area analyst @DonteWhitner, when asked what he thought of tonight's game between the Cowboys and the 49ers — well, he did not mince words:



Whitner said the Cowboys call Prescott one of the best, but believes that is far from the truth. “They [Cowboys] talk so much about Dak Prescott being a top-tier quarterback, franchise guy, I don’t see it,” Whitner said. “I see them trying to cover up for what he lacks. A lot of quick throws, cutting half of the field off and giving him easy throws. Other than that he’s not a quarterback that can drop back and really take advantage of a defense and carve it up and today we’ve seen it.”

The Dallas Cowboys owner reaffirmed his commitment to the team and Dak Prescott.

“Should we change at this juncture back to where we were last year? No we should not,” Jones said when asked specifically about the new offense. “We should go with the things that we’ve been working on and recognize we had a very bad outing and call it what it was. But to sit here and say we should change out the towels, that’s not even in the cards … and it’s really ridiculous. And first of all, you couldn’t really do it if you wanted to – reinvent your offense at this time.” Ironically enough, the Cowboys are going to face the same offense they ran last year with Kellen Moore, who is now the offensive coordinator and play-caller with the Chargers, who will host the Cowboys on Monday night in Los Angeles. Now, Jones was adamant about his support for his head coach Mike McCarthy and quickly shot down any notion that he should perhaps give up the play-calling to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. He also was pretty clear about his non-wavering stance on Dak Prescott. “I completely believe we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go,” Jones said. “Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl. And that’s the way that’s going to be.”

It looks like the Chargers will be getting an important part of their offense back for MNF.

Ekeler, who hasn’t played since Week 1 while dealing with an ankle injury, said on Tuesday that there is a “99% chance” that he plays against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. “I think it’s safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field,” he said on his weekly “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast on the “Yahoo Football Fantasy Show” feed. Ekeler first went down in the Chargers’ season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, and he hasn’t played since. He said ahead of Week 3 that his injury was more of a “day-to-day, week-to-week situation,” rather than something that would knock him out for several months. Ekeler was “hopeful” that he’d be able to return to the field in Week 4 for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team opted to rest him instead. Now, with the Chargers coming off their bye week, Ekeler sounds like he’s back to his normal self and ready to go.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel heard what Micah Parsons said on his podcast this week about the loss in San Francisco.

“I don’t think [the Cowboys] want to see us again,” Samuel said during an interview with FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” podcast. “It might be a little bit worse.” Samuel’s pointed comment was in response to a question about Parsons, who called out George Kittle for an anti-Cowboys shirt that the 49ers tight end flashed after one of his three touchdowns Sunday night. “I just feel like he’s making it way more personal than it had to be,” the Cowboys superstar said Monday on his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “Kittle’s my guy, but I’m going to say this: Laugh now, cry later. “We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. ... You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal.” One day later, Samuel said that the 49ers took note of some of the Cowboys’ pregame comments before responding to Parsons. “It was already personal before the game started, and now — 42-10 — I don’t think you want to see us again,” he said Tuesday. “It might be a little bit worse.

